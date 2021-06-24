Commencement speakers send off Class of 2021

June 24, 2021

BY NICK BISHOP

Community News Service

Principal Adam Bunting began his commencement speech last Friday at the Champlain Valley Union High School graduation ceremony at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex with a collective deep breath to “feel that pandemic stress fade away.” The 359 graduating seniors were asked to stand and point at someone who helped get them to that moment, then Bunting emphasized, “This graduation is about you and it is so well earned.”

The commencement was filled with musical performances, including a rousing rendition of the national anthem performed by Alissa Miner. Next, Maya Phelen and Oscar Williams performed “True Colors.”

Courtney McDermott shared a story of the first time she felt truly welcome at CVU. She said she intended it as “a love letter to the whole student body.”

Leena Ashooh recalled an activity the class performed during freshmen year where the objective was to get 30 people to balance on a platform in water. Ashooh said the exercise taught her that “small actions that support your community have effects that are broad and wonderful.” She also alluded to a Palestinian saying of, “Do good and throw it in the sea, because I can’t wait for the ripples.”

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, whose son graduated from CVU in 2007, also addressed the class of 2021. He began with an emphatic, “Congratulations!” and went on to tell the origin story of his world-famous ice cream business.

He shared his business partner Ben Cohen’s personal philosophy, stating Cohen “would much rather fail at trying something new than do something that’s already been done before.”

Greenfield ended his address by quoting an African proverb, “To stumble is not to fall, but to move forward more quickly.”

Students began lining up next to the stage as Superintendent Elaine Pinckney read their names, certifying their graduation from CVU. Students, parents, faculty and staff applauded and cheered as the students made their way across the stage.

Oscar Williams performed a solo to the song “Time of Your Life.” There were smiles across the sea of graduates.

The commencement ended with a powerful speech by Catherine Young. She spoke of the adversity graduates will face going forward and said she has “learned how precious time with the people you love is.” She advised the graduates to “accept help from those who offer it” and “never stray from who you are — you need yourself the most.” Her final advice was to “defy your own expectations and make yourself proud.”

The Community News Service is a partnership between the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program and Vermont community newspapers.