Clarification re: Taft Corners zoning rewrite

June 10, 2022

The story headlined “Taft Corners zoning rewrite becomes law” in this week’s Observer reflects the fact that the selectboard’s setting of a July 5 public hearing puts new Taft Corners zoning regulations into effect during a 150-day window while the board takes public comment.

The board, however, can change the regulations or decline to enact them after taking public comment. If the board votes to enact the changes, they would go into effect 21 days later, unless a petition is filed for a popular vote to repeal the amendments before they take effect.

