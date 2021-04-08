Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Cinderblock sinks: ice out winner named

April 8, 2021

OBSERVER STAFF REPORT

The inaugural Ice Out Challenge held by the Lake Iroquois Association wrapped up at precisely 1:39 p.m. on March 27. That’s the moment a cinderblock broke through the ice on Lake Iroquois during the spring thaw.

Valarie Patten of Hinesburg won the competition by guessing within two minutes when the cinderblock would fall. Patten guessed March 27 at 1:41 p.m. “I was so excited to find out that I was the winner of the Lake Iroquois ice out,” Patten said.

There were 2,262 tickets sold, far exceeding the organization’s goal of 1,000.

Patten won half of the overall money raised while the other half will go toward the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Lake Wise Program.

The Lake Wise Program is designed to influence lakeshore owners to establish vegetative buffers and practice low-impact development.

A total of $950 was raised for the program.

“(The Lake Wise Program) helps the health of the lake by slowing runoff and improving water quality of the runoff that does make it into the lake,” said Lake Iroquois Association board member Shannon Kelly.

The association plans to make the Ice out Challenge an annual tradition.

“Even if you were not the lucky winner, please know that your contributions will go a long way toward incremental improvements in shoreline protection of Lake Iroquois,” Kelly wrote in a press release. “We hope that you plan to participate in years to come for some mid-winter fun and a chance to win some money, but most importantly, for the health of the Lake Iroquois.

Camille Sweet, a reporter with UVM’s Community News Service, contributed to this report.

Related Articles

News
March 11, 2021

Industrial Avenue overhaul begins

 BY JASON STARR Observer staff Work will begin Monday on reconstruction of the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Route 2 near the Williston and South Burlington town line. The project will co
Read More
News
September 17, 2020

Planners quash development restriction idea

By Jason Starr Observer staff The Williston Planning Commission on Sept. 1 cast aside a request from the newly formed Citizens for Responsible Growth to require open space protection of at least 50 pe
Read More
News
October 17, 2020

Redhawks repeat as golf state champs

By Lauren Read Observer correspondent After shooting under 300 — 296 to be exact — in the Division I boys golf qualifiers, the Champlain Valley Union High School golf team came into last Wednesday’s D
Read More

Comment here