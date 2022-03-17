Chef’s Corner celebrates silver anniversary

March 17, 2022

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

The 25th anniversary of Chef’s Corner will coincide with the retirement year of founder Jozef Harrewyn.

Harrewyn left a teaching position at the New England Culinary Institute in Essex in 1997 to open the Euro-style café in its original location on Route 2A. This spring, the restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business from its current location in the shopping plaza on Cornerstone Drive. By the end of the year, Harrewyn will begin stepping away from daily operations and hand the reigns to his partners Scott Sorrell and Jeff Moisan.

“I never thought I’d be in business 25 years in Williston, Vermont,” said Harrewyn, a pastry chef by trade who was born in Belgium and grew up in South Africa. “It’s been a journey.”

Harrewyn was vacationing last week in Colorado, something he couldn’t have imagined doing during the early years of Chef’s Corner, when he was putting in 12-hour days on a seven-day-a-week schedule to establish the restaurant alongside his original partner, Rene Ball, and late wife Pamela.

“Rene and I were doing 80 to 100 hours a week,” Harrewyn recalled. “We didn’t have much of a budget to hire people so we did a lot ourselves.”

At that time, the restaurant was open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hours were soon pared down to focus on breakfast and lunch.

Jozef Harrewyn

PHOTO by Ashton J. Harrewyn

“We had to figure it out, and we became a very popular breakfast and lunch place,” said Harrewyn. “It was a huge risk. Financially we put all our eggs in one basket to open this place up. But we were very confident. We had the skills and the mindset to make good food and provide good service.”

When Ball retired in 2007, Harrewyn recruited a former star student at NECI — Jericho native Sorrell — to partner with him. Later, Moisan bought in. The restaurant moved from Route 2A to its current location in 2017.

A 25th-year anniversary celebration is scheduled for April 10 with an in-store party and across-the-board 25 percent discount. The restaurant will also distribute coupons for its new creemee stand opening in June.

Later this summer, the restaurant will host an open house with free food and a cash bar.

“We are going to make it special,” Harrewyn said. “It’s a huge thing for all of us.”

While he plans to ease into retirement at the end of the year at age 70, he’ll continue to fill in at the restaurant for the foreseeable future.

“I’ll work when they need me,” he said.