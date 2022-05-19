Williston Observer

Charity Clark launches AG campaign

May 19, 2022

Charity Clark announced Monday that she is running for Vermont attorney general. A Williston resident who previously served as an assistant attorney general and chief of staff at the attorney general’s office, Clark made the announcement at a press conference in Winooski.

“I know the issues Vermonters are facing, and I will bring a fresh perspective to the role of attorney general,” she said. “I’m running to fight for consumers and small businesses, to advocate for common-sense criminal justice reforms and to refocus on the issue of violence against women to bring about an even better Vermont for all.” 

Clark grew up working at her family’s grocery store in southern Vermont. She was a policy analyst for Gov. Howard Dean and later hired as an assistant attorney general under Bill Sorrell. She was promoted to chief of staff under Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who is not seeking re-election.

Clark is a graduate of UVM and Boston College Law School. She currently serves on the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library Board of Trustees.

“Charity is a strongly qualified candidate in this historic race for attorney general,” said her campaign treasurer, Sen. Ginny Lyons of Williston. “In my years working with her on issues in the Legislature, I have found her to be a thoughtful attorney and a passionate advocate for Vermonters.”

