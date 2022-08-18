The team at the Williston Observer is excited to announce the launch of a new website to share news and other resources with our community. We will continue to distribute the print version of our paper as usual.
The website went live this week offering a more dynamic and broader array of content than was possible with our previous site.
New features, such as an interactive events calendar, a weather report and online forms to submit letters to the editor, will be immediately available. Others will be added over time, including a weekly newsletter, expanded photo galleries and regularly updated community listings.
Always free content and subscription options
As previously, the digital edition (or e-edition) of the paper will allow readers to view online an exact replica of the print version, including the advertisements from our local businesses. Like our print edition, the digital edition will remain free to view at any time. An archive of back issues will continue to be available.
All site visitors will have access to two website articles a month, after which they will be asked to join our online community by completing a free registration on our site, which will entitle them to additional articles and allow them to sign up for our newsletter. Once each user has had a chance to explore the site, they will be offered a range of subscription options.
We aim to keep our digital subscription prices low and they will help us cover a portion of the cost of producing our print and digital news and other offerings.
Your support -- and our commitment to you
As is widely known, local newspapers – including the Williston Observer – operate in a financially challenging environment. Unfortunately, the U.S. is losing on average two local newspapers a month, to the detriment of the communities they served.
When members of our community are able to support us and the services we provide, we are grateful and strengthened by that support.
In return, we remain dedicated to our goals of celebrating community, supporting a thriving economy, building a unique sense of place, creating a space for dialogue and fostering informed civic engagement. We continue to explore ways that we can more fully achieve these goals.
We ask that our readers let us know how we’re doing and share ideas for how we can do more and better. Suggestions and tips can be emailed to editor@willistonobserver.com or you may call the Observer office at 802-489-5499.