Williston Observer website homepage screenshot

Found at www.willistonobserver.com, the Williston Observer’s new website provides more robust and dynamic content.

The team at the Williston Observer is excited to announce the launch of a new website to share news and other resources with our community. We will continue to distribute the print version of our paper as usual.

The website went live this week offering a more dynamic and broader array of content than was possible with our previous site. 