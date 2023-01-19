Community Bank supports Burlington’s Hope Lodge
Community Bank’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who are receiving treatment away from home.
The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes treatment more accessible and improves quality of life for thousands of cancer patients every year.
“The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge … truly offers the greatest supportive environment for patients in cancer treatments and their caregivers,” Community Bank New England President Matthew Durkee said. “Their dedicated volunteers and staff go above and beyond for those in need, and this is just a small way we can help an incredible local organization right here at home.”
Polli Properties grows with addition of agent
Williston real estate brokerage Polli Properties has added Nina Mazuzan to its real estate team. Mazuzan lives in Burlington and had a career in education before entering real estate. She serves on the boards of two non-profits: the Cancer Patient Support Foundation and the Vermont Italian Cultural Association. She also regularly cooks and bakes for the Hope Lodge in Burlington, a place cancer patients call home when in town for treatments.
ECI employees donate $21,000 to local charities
Employees of Engineers Construction, Inc. (ECI) of Williston have collectively donated $21,483 to four local charities: the UVM Medical Cancer Foundation, Vermont Make-A-Wish, the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation and the Mike Loyer Foundation.
ECI added a corporate contribution to bring the total up to an even $25,000.
ECI employees traditionally make charitable contributions during the holiday season, and this is the largest collective contribution yet. The company employs about 180 operators, laborers, foremen, truck drivers, surveyors, estimators, engineers, administrative staff and specialty technicians.
DEW Construction VP takes helm at trade group board
Matt Wheaton, the executive vice president of Williston’s DEW Construction, has been named chair of the board of the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire/Vermont. Wheaton has been on the board since 2018.
“I am excited to lead the chapter this year,” said Wheaton, a veteran of residential construction who holds a master’s degree in architecture from Norwich University. “I believe the construction industry is the best place to find a career that provides for a family and helps make our community a better place. As part of our 2023 initiatives, the (organization) will help raise awareness of the career opportunities there are in our trades.”
The organization’s board consists of 19 people from across the construction industry. There are 270 companies within the organization.
“Our chapter is unique in that we span two states, so it is important to have a board that reflects the diversity of our membership in terms of disciplines and geographic location,” said the organization’s president and CEO, Josh Reap.
Williston wealth management firm adds VP
SilverLake Wealth Management, a financial advisory firm in Williston, has added former Morgan Stanley financial advisor Ryan Bergmann to its team.
Bergmann is a native of Shelburne and graduate of UVM. He currently lives in Burlington. He joins SliverLake as vice president, a registered investment advisor and a certified plan fiduciary advisor.
Trade show assistance grants available
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is accepting applications for trade show assistance grants to help Vermont agricultural and forestry businesses with funding to attend national and international trade shows.
There is $50,000 available in the program, which reimburses businesses up to 50 percent for the cost of attending trade shows. To be eligible, a business must sell products that meet the definition of “local” as defined by Act 129. Applications will be reviewed through a competitive process. Eligibility does not guarantee funding.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31 at www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow. To learn more, contact Kristen Brassard at (802) 522-3742 or kristen.brassard@vermont.gov.
Unemployment rate holds at 2.5 percent
The statewide unemployment rate for November was 2.5 percent, according to the Vermont Department of Labor. That is an increase of less than one percent from October.
Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington called the unemployment rate “incredibly low.” Also, he noted, the number of available jobs remains high, with approximately three open jobs for every one jobseeker.