Community Bank supports Burlington’s Hope Lodge

Community Bank New England President Matthew Durkee (left), Community Outreach Manager Erinn Perry, center, and American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Senior Manager Angela Putnam celebrate Community Bank’s donation to the Hope Lodge.  Observer Courtesy Photo

Community Bank’s Vermont branches recently donated $5,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Burlington, which provides free, temporary lodging for caregivers and people with cancer who are receiving treatment away from home.

Nina Mazuzan

Matt Wheaton

Ryan Bergmann

