Tap House closes temporarily due to lack of staff
Citing a staffing shortage, The Vermont Tap House announced plans this week to close at least until December. In a social media post, the restaurant at the corner of Route 2A and Marshall Avenue in Williston said the strain on existing staff had become “untenable.”
During the closure, the restaurant plans to renovate its kitchen, dining room and bar and expand to offer a private dining space. The re-opening date is pending the completion of the renovations.
“We have decided to turn adversity into opportunity and are going to take this time to shut down the restaurant for a few months while we complete a top to bottom renovation and hope that during this time, some of the staffing pressures Vermont faces will alleviate,” the post states.
Trades scholarship aimed at workforce development
The Vermont Student Assistance Corp. has launched the Vermont Trades Scholarship, offering a forgivable loan for tuition, licensing fees and exam fees for students enrolling in trades training and certificate programs.
The $3 million program is part of a workforce and economic development initiative signed into law in June. It’s aimed at addressing Vermont’s workforce shortage in building, mechanical, industrial and medical trades; emergency services; clean energy, energy efficiency and weatherization; broadband; robotics; and other high-demand sectors. Applications are accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis until all funds have been awarded.
For details on how to apply, visitwww.vsac.org/workforce-development-funding, or call 888-253-4819.
GlobalFoundries buoyed by CHIPS Act
GlobalFoundries is hailing the passage of the CHIPS Act, a federal effort to increase semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.
GlobalFoundries expects the $52 billion legislation will complement its own investments in expanding its manufacturing, research and development at its Vermont and New York facilities.
“The investment being made will pay dividends through creation of high-paying jobs, community vitality, research and development, and innovation in the U.S.,” said GlobalFoundries CEO Thomas Caulfield. “(This) is a great example of how our nation’s greatest challenges can be solved by embracing new strategies and partnering together.”
Experienced pair launches web design shop
Scott Jeter and Craig Bailey have launched web development company Root802. The pair —Jeter from Essex Junction and Bailey from Shelburne — have decades of experience in web development, helping create and maintain web presences for companies like Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Dragonheart Vermont, Agri-Mark, Vermont Housing Finance Agency, Evernorth and the Vermont Human Resource Association, among others.
The company offers web design and development, custom programming, database planning and management, web hosting, email hosting and domain name registration. Visit www.root802.com for more information.
Document shredding event upcoming
New England Federal Credit Union will hold its fall Shred Fest at 141 Harvest Lane in Williston on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone needing document shredding services.
There is a maximum of five boxes per person of personal documents. No business materials will be accepted. Computer hard drives will be accepted for destruction. No other electronics will be accepted.
Bank of Burlington gets final approval
Bank of Burlington recently received a certificate of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company and a Certificate of Authority from the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation to become the first new bank in Vermont since 1989.
The bank is headquartered at 30 Kimball Ave. in South Burlington.
“We are delighted to announce the opening of Bank of Burlington. Chittenden County needs, and deserves, a local bank,” said CEO Geoffrey Hesslink. “This is banking like it used to be — where you know your banker and they know your business.”
Bank of Burlington offers custom lending to Vermont businesses and deposit products and services to individuals and businesses. Doors will open to customers in the coming weeks. Visit www.bankofburlington.com for more information.
Hannaford chooses nonprofit beneficiary
Store leaders at the Williston Hannaford have selected Peer Teaching & Learning as the benefiting nonprofit for August in the Community Bag Program.
The program provides a way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. Every $2.50 reusable bag purchased sends a $1 donation to the nonprofit. Hannaford leaders choose a different nonprofit every month.
Peer Teaching & Learning provides life-long education for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Nonprofits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today,” said Peer Teaching & Learning Executive Director Steve Tavella. “We hope you’ll support us in August by purchasing one or two Community Bags at our local Hannaford.”