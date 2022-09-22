State economist pinpoints Baby Boomer exodus
“Is the pandemic over?” President Joe Biden was asked last week in a televised interview. And while Biden answered yes, one lingering effect of the global health emergency is an acute shortage of workers.
Vermont Department of Labor Economist Matt Barewicz said Wednesday there have been more than 20,000 open jobs in Vermont throughout 2022.
“That’s a record high,” he said.
The shortage is apparent in signs around town advertising on-the-spot interviews and sign-on bonuses, and in the scaled back hours some businesses have been forced into for lack of staff.
At the Williston Coffee Shop, owner Eric Kelley has suspended Saturday operations. The change began in August, when, not unexpectedly, he lost some staff to a return to school.
“It was a real abrupt shortage, but I knew it was coming,” Kelley said.
Vermont’s workforce gap predates the pandemic, Barewicz notes — a result of the Baby Boomer generation, who are now well into their 60s and 70s, retiring. What the pandemic appears to have done is quicken the pace of retirements among older workers.
“Maybe they were a year or two away from when they were thinking they were going to retire and they made the decision to retire earlier than they were anticipating,” Vermont Department of Labor Spokesman Kyle Thweatt said.
From the pre-pandemic year of 2019 to the mid-pandemic year of 2021, Vermont lost about 27,000 workers, according to Barewicz. The labor force has since rebounded slightly.
“The demographic bubble associated with the Baby Boomers is real,” Barewicz said. “It is a large cohort, and I don’t think it gets enough attention in terms of pointing to that as a singular massive contribution to our economic growth that occurred through the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, when our labor force peaked … I think what we are seeing now is that people who have had a long, successful career are transitioning into a different phase of their life.”
A loss of older, established workers ripples through the workforce, allowing younger workers to step into opportunities that used to be filled by more experienced workers, creating hard-to-fill entry-level openings.
“Teens and younger workers are getting more and more opportunities,” Thweatt said.
That helps explain the Williston Coffee Shop’s experience of late, where workers are quick to leave for what they perceive as a better opportunity elsewhere. Employee Sophie Soto-Phipps said the traditional two-week notice period for leaving a job is no longer a standard courtesy, which puts a strain on the workers and business owners left to pick up the slack.
“Sometimes they just stop showing up,” Kelley said. “Sometimes it’s after a couple months, sometimes after a couple weeks and sometimes after a couple days … They are at a point in life where there is a lot of fluctuation, and they are not afraid to move on until they find something they like to do.”
He also noted that, given the high number of openings in Burlington, the college student workforce is finding jobs in the city and not as available to Williston businesses as in the past.
One theory expressed through the pandemic was that enhanced unemployment benefits ($600 per week from the federal government on top of regular state benefits) were keeping people out of the workforce. While the Labor Department has no data to verify that, Thweatt said there is anecdotal evidence that the benefits allowed people time to re-evaluate their work situation and potentially make changes. This was especially true in the service industry, which lost workers when it was completely shut down in the spring of 2020. Some workers didn’t return when it re-opened.
“Maybe they elected to pivot in their career to an office setting or remote work or something completely different from their previous work history,” said Thweatt. “Transitioning out of one industry into another is certainly something we heard about being a theme with how people worked through the pandemic.”
Perhaps the last pandemic cushion for workers, the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, is set to ramp down this fall. The program has distributed about $160 million in federal funds to keep people in their homes, according to a VTDigger report.
Champlain Housing Trust Community Relations Director Chris Donnelly said the benefit offered up to $1,200 in rent for hundreds of tenants in the Trust’s low-income housing units. But he doesn’t believe it was enough to keep people out of the workforce.
“By this point, for the people who are getting rental assistance, it’s because they need it,” he said. “I don’t think people are just sitting around not working because the rent is getting paid.”
Meanwhile, the labor force has increased by about 8,000 people from a low point in 2021, according to Barewicz. Similarly, the number of open jobs ticked down through the summer from 26,000 in June to 23,000 in July, he said.
“That trend is positive from a labor force perspective,” said Barewicz.
Thweatt attributes the rebound partly to people reconsidering pandemic-hastened retirements. Vermont’s labor force has also been bolstered by a population increase of about 4,000 over the past two years.
“Successful employers are going to be the ones who think differently about the skills they need and the characteristics of the jobs they are trying to fill,” Barewicz said. “The ones that can tap into to those labor pools that are being under-utilized that have resources and have time — it might not be a standard 40-hour schedule. It might not be the same position it was before, but there’s a lot of opportunities for employers to think creatively and hire within the existing labor pool.”