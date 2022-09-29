Carmone Austin at the Shelburne Country Store

Carmone Austin at the Shelburne Country Store. Community News Service Photo

The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner.

Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.