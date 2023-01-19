A former public defender is betting that comic books pair well with coffee.
Rory Malone left his job with the Vermont Office of the Defender General in October after 18 years, and in December opened the doors at Champion Comics and Coffee. The business is part of a blossoming retail mix at Cottonwood Crossing, a neighborhood of homes and businesses under construction in Taft Corners.
Shelves are lined with glossy titles from magazines to graphic novels, and a coffee bar stretches along the back end of the 1,900-square-foot space. Large tables welcome sipping and perusing, next to a forthcoming children’s art space. The tables are also the future site of game nights for Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering and other role-playing games — something that several of the store’s first customers have requested.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the reception we’ve received,” Malone said. “We’re getting a lot of good word-of-mouth and repeat business, so that is promising to me … That tells me we’re doing something right.”
The store joins Burlington’s Earth Prime Comics as the area’s only comic shops. Malone believes greater Chittenden County can support both.
“If you build it, the comic book people will come, that’s what we are finding out,” he said.
Malone frequented his local comic book store as a kid growing up in Alaska, and he remains a reader and fan. He moved to Vermont in 2000 to attend Vermont Law School and joined the Office of the Defender General in 2004, providing legal defense to criminal defendants without another attorney in Franklin, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties.
The case backlog that the pandemic created in the courts made him start thinking about a career change. Last year, when it was time to restart cases and reconnect with defendants, Malone decided to step away.
“When courtrooms started reopening I thought, ‘This is a mess, and I am certainly partly responsible for creating this mess, but the court was also responsible for not coming up with a way to properly address the backlog,” he said. “I just felt like, ‘I don’t want to deal with this. I want to find something else to do.’”
With his wife and co-owner Rachel, he looked at vacant retail spots in other Chittenden County towns, as well as other Williston locations. He was drawn to the new buildings at Cottonwood, where large windows bring in plenty of natural light — an improvement over the lingering reputation of comic book shops being dimly lit, cramped and unwelcoming.
Malone is also excited to be part of the evolution of Taft Corners.
“I looked at the rezoning Williston was doing and the plan that they have to make things walkable and put in bike paths and expand neighborhoods and I thought ‘we are going to be moving into an area where the town is trying to create a city center,’” he said. “‘We are going to be, maybe not in the middle of it, but in it.’”