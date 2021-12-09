Williston Observer

Bridge to South Burlington reopens

December 9, 2021

The bridge over the Muddy Brook separating Williston and South Burlington opened to traffic Friday after five months of construction and a traffic detour. The bridge was destabilized by heavy rains in 2017 and 2019. The project costs were split between Williston and South Burlington. The new bridge is wider, with more pedestrian and cyclist space, and has a rebuilt culvert underneath. Construction will continue through the end of the year, with periods of one-lane alternating traffic, according to the Vermont Department of Transportation. The project will be finished, including finalizing the pedestrian crossing, in the spring.

