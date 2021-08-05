Bridge closure worsens Industrial Ave. delays

Williston Observer

August 5, 2021

The detour around the Marshall Avenue bridge, which is closed through November for replacement, is converging with an intersection improvement project at Industrial Avenue to create major traffic delays along Route 2. The Industrial Avenue/Route 2 intersection project has been ongoing since the spring. But with the bridge closure, which began Monday, diverting east-west traffic to Route 2, the traffic impacts at Industrial Avenue have multiplied. “Motorists on Route 2 … should expect extended delays during peak commute hours in the morning and evenings,” a statement from the Vermont Agency of Transportation reads. “Plan for extra travel time through the area.”

