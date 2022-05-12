Books that bring summer camp fun and friendships alive

May 12, 2022

“Away” by Emil Sher is an “endearing picture book with an empowering message of bravery (that) will surely resonate with little ones nervous about their own burgeoning independence,” according to Booklist.

By Susan Cote

Observer Staff

Whether your children are experienced summer campers or about to have their first taste of camp this year, there are a host of books that can help them get excited about what’s to come. Maybe they’ll even be inspired to write and illustrate a camp story of their own.

Bonnie Lord, youth services librarian at Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, suggests a range of summer camp-themed titles that are available on the library shelves or through the library’s online systems.

Picture Books

Lord recommends these stories as a great way to introduce children to the idea of summer camp.

“Froggy Goes to Camp” by Jonathan London — School Library Journal says, “This is a great book for youngsters who may be worried about attending overnight camp for the first time.”

“The Jellybeans and the Big Camp Kickoff” by Laura Numeroff and Nate Evans — Kirkus Reviews notes, “The tale unfolds with warmth and reassuring humor making this latest Jellybeans adventure a good primer for young would-be campers.”

“Away” by Emil Sher — “This endearing picture book with an empowering message of bravery will surely resonate with little ones nervous about their own burgeoning independence,” states a Booklist review.

The additional books below, says Lord, explore different summer camps and friendships and include titles ranging from easy readers to more advanced books.

Graphic Novels

“Roller Girl” by Victoria Jamieson

by Victoria Jamieson “Camp” by Kayla Miller

by Kayla Miller “Lunch Lady and the Summer Camp Shakedown” by Jarrett Krosoczka (No. 4 in Lunch Lady series)

by Jarrett Krosoczka (No. 4 in Lunch Lady series) “Absolutely Nat” by Maria Scrivan (No. 3 in Nat Enough series)

“Here In the Real World” by Sara Pennypacker is

“a compulsively readable tale, fit for middle-graders in the

process of discovering themselves,” Booklist states.

Books

“Here In the Real World” by Sara Pennypacker

by Sara Pennypacker “Cara the Camp Fairy” by Daisy Meadows

by Daisy Meadows “Danny and the Dinosaur Go to Camp” by Syd Hoff

by Syd Hoff “Be Prepared” by Vera Brosgol

by Vera Brosgol “Drum Roll, Please” by Lisa Jenn Bigelow

One of a series of Summer Camp Science Mysteries

by Lynda Beauregard, “The Hunt for Hidden Treasure”

is suitable for readers 8-12 years old.



eBooks