Books that bring summer camp fun and friendships alive

May 12, 2022

 “Away” by Emil Sher is an “endearing picture book with an empowering message of bravery (that) will surely resonate with little ones nervous about their own burgeoning independence,” according to  Booklist. 

By Susan Cote

Observer Staff

Whether your children are experienced summer campers or about to have their first taste of camp this year, there are a host of books that can help them get excited about what’s to come. Maybe they’ll even be inspired to write and illustrate a camp story of their own.

Bonnie Lord, youth services librarian at Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, suggests a range of summer camp-themed titles that are available on the library shelves or through the library’s online systems.

Picture Books

Lord recommends these stories as a great way to introduce children to the idea of summer camp. 

  • “Froggy Goes to Camp” by Jonathan London — School Library Journal says, “This is a great book for youngsters who may be worried about attending overnight camp for the first time.”
  • “The Jellybeans and the Big Camp Kickoff” by Laura Numeroff and Nate Evans — Kirkus Reviews notes, “The tale unfolds with warmth and reassuring humor making this latest Jellybeans adventure a good primer for young would-be campers.”
  • “Away” by Emil Sher — “This endearing picture book with an empowering message of bravery will surely resonate with little ones nervous about their own burgeoning independence,” states a Booklist review. 

The additional books below, says Lord, explore different summer camps and friendships and include titles ranging from easy readers to more advanced books.

Graphic Novels

  • “Roller Girl” by Victoria Jamieson
  • “Camp” by Kayla Miller
  • “Lunch Lady and the Summer Camp Shakedown” by Jarrett Krosoczka (No. 4 in Lunch Lady series) 
  • “Absolutely Nat” by Maria Scrivan (No. 3 in Nat Enough series)
“Here In the Real World” by Sara Pennypacker is
“a compulsively readable tale, fit for middle-graders in the
process of discovering themselves,” Booklist states.

Books

  • “Here In the Real World” by Sara Pennypacker
  • “Cara the Camp Fairy” by Daisy Meadows
  • “Danny and the Dinosaur Go to Camp” by Syd Hoff
  • “Be Prepared” by Vera Brosgol
  • “Drum Roll, Please” by Lisa Jenn Bigelow
One of a series of Summer Camp Science Mysteries
by Lynda Beauregard, “The Hunt for Hidden Treasure”
is suitable for readers 8-12 years old.

eBooks

  • “Summer Camp Queen” by Marci Peschke
  • Summer Camp Science Mysteries by Lynda Beauregard (series)
  • “Ask Arizona: Summer Camp Stories” by Lissa Rovetch

