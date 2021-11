November 4, 2021

Armand Fournier prepares to greet trick-or-treaters at the October 31 “Trunk or Treat” event.

Halloween revelers braved a steady rain to participate in the “Trunk or Treat” event Sunday afternoon in the Williston Central School parking lot. The event was put on by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club and the Williston Federated Church. Organizers counted over 100 trick-or-treating children. COURTESY PHOTOS BY LESLEY MURRAY AND CAROL BOUCHARD