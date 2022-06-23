Board seeks public comment on rezoning Taft Corners

June 23, 2022

The Williston Selectboard invites public comment July 5 as it attempts to decide whether to enact a Planning Commission-recommended rewrite of the land use regulations for Taft Corners.

The “form-based code” was written with the help of a consultant and input from the public over the past two years, and submitted for selectboard consideration in the spring.

At its June 7 meeting, the board voted 3-2 to advance the adoption process by holding the public hearing. The regulations would move Taft Corners toward a more pedestrian-friendly and less car-centric neighborhood by prescribing a block-style street layout and dense, mixed-used buildings. The three largest property owners/developers in the district have urged the board not to adopt the regulations.

The July 5 public hearing will begin at 7:15 p.m. at Town Hall and virtually via video-conference. Written comments can be submitted prior to the hearing to Town Manager Erik Wells at ewells@willistonvt.org or mailed to his attention at Williston Town Hall, 7900 Williston Road, Williston, VT 05495.

After the public hearing, the board could change the regulations or decline to enact them. If the board votes to enact the changes, they would go into effect 21 days later, unless a petition is filed for a townwide vote to repeal the amendments before they take effect.

— Jason Starr