Board seats uncontested

January 27, 2022

The deadline for candidates to file petitions to appear on the Williston Town Meeting Day ballot passed Monday. Seven positions are up for election: two selectboard seats, one Champlain Valley School Board seat, one Board of Listers seat and three Board of Library Trustees seats.

None of the positions are contested as the incumbent for each was the only resident to file a petition to run. That includes selectboard member Greta D’Agostino, who was appointed last year after Joy Limoge’s resignation. D’Agostino is running for a new two-year term. Selectboard member Ted Kenney is running for a new three-year term.

School board chair Angela Arsenault is running for another three-year term on the school board; Harold Cort is running for a three-year term on the Board of Listers and Brian Goodwin, Barbara Mieder and Shari Westman are running for five-year terms on the Library Board of Trustees.