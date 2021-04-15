Board chooses new school superintendent

April 15, 2021

The Champlain Valley School Board has conducted two closed door interviews with two finalists for the school district’s superintendent position and emerged Tuesday with a decision on who it wants to succeed retiring Superintendent Elaine Pinckney.

Board chair Angela Arsenault declined to identify the chosen candidate Wednesday morning. The board, and a sub-committee that has worked on vetting applicants over the past several months, has worked primarily in closed door sessions and has declined to identify candidates.

“The board authorized the committee chair, Russ Caffry, to negotiate with the selected candidate, and that’s where we stand now,” Arsenault said Wednesday morning. “He’ll start those negotiations hopefully sometime today.”

The hiring is dependent on the candidate accepting the job offer and settling on an employment contract with the district. Caffry could not be reached for comment.

The committee decided to conduct the hiring process in private “to maintain an expectation of confidentiality for the candidates,” Arsenault said. “We all signed confidentiality agreements.”

The district hired a consultant to help find candidates and conducted listening sessions with members of the public about expectations of a new superintendent. The committee whittled the field to two finalists to forward to the board.

“We ended with two candidates who are both incredible and would be amazing superintendents,” Arsenault said.

Pinckney is planning a June retirement, and the board hopes to have a new superintendent ready to start July 1.

— Jason Starr