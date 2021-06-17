Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

BLM flag display extended into next year

June 17, 2021

The Black Lives Matter flag will continue to fly outside Williston Town Hall for at least another nine months, the selectboard unanimously agreed Tuesday. 

The board originally approved raising the flag in February with an end date of June 21. The board will consider another extension next March. Cristalee McSweeney, representing the newly formed Williston Racial Equity Partnership, urged the board to make the flag a permanent installation alongside the U.S. and Vermont flags.

“The flag communicates that our community is willing to acknowledge that racism and white supremacy have oppressed African Americans for centuries and … sends a signal that we, as community, are committed to combatting racism and racial injustice,” the Racial Equity Partnership wrote in a letter to the board.

No board members expressed support for making the Black Lives Matter message a permanent fixture at Town Hall, but all five agreed that the underlying issue continues to be relevant and unresolved. 

“The issue it’s calling attention to is still an emergency,” board member Ted Kenney said.

Resident Cindy Provost takes exception to the flag singling out one race of people and said it doesn’t belong at Town Hall.

“When you fly the flag for one thing, that leaves everyone else out,” she said. “That flag, in a sense, is racist toward all the people it doesn’t represent in our town.”

— Jason Starr

Related Articles

Young girl sits meditatively with eyes closed. News
May 13, 2021

Bringing mindfulness to class

OBSERVER STAFF REPORT The Champlain Valley School District is making mindfulness practice a regular part of classrooms through a donation from Project HOePpnEr. The donation supports a district-wide s
Read More
Vision of a future Trader Lane lined with trees, supporting bicyclists News
May 6, 2021

Dreams for Taft Corners

 BY JASON STARR Observer staff About 60 residents tuned in Monday night as urban planner Geoffrey Ferrell presented a future for Taft Corners that prioritizes people over cars and parks over park
Read More
Helen Weston of Isham Family Farm News
June 10, 2021

Isham Farm enters nonprofit era

Weston combines environmentalism, performing arts and community connections into ‘First: Earth’ organization   BY JASON STARR  Observer staff  It was an idea that bounced around Helen W
Read More

Comment here