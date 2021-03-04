Williston Observer

Black Lives Matter flag rises at Town Hall

March 4, 2021

After a short ceremony on a chilly morning, the Black Lives Matter flag was raised in front of Williston Town Hall on Monday. Speakers included selectboard chair Terry Macaig, Community Justice Center Director Cristalee McSweeney and resident Pat Brown. 

The selectboard approved the symbol in a 3-2 vote in February. 

“This action by the selectboard is intended to recognize the harm caused by the evils of racism,” Macaig said. “This action is not an endorsement of the organization Black Lives Matter or its political platforms. Rather, it is a statement that black lives matter in our community.” 

McSweeney said the flag should be “a reminder of the obligations we as white people have to our BIPOC (black indigenous, people of color) neighbors and serve as an invitation to live with greater integrity — standing up for what is right, what is fair, what is just.” 

Brown closed the ceremony with a reading of the poem “I, Too” by Langston Hughes. 

— Eva Benway 

