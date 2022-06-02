Beautiful Williston

Dear Williston,

There are so many things I love about you. Here are eight reasons why Williston is amazing!

One: There are so many trees and wildlife.

Two: Williston has great views. At the top of Five Tree Hill there is a beautiful view of the whole town.

Three: The skate park turns into an ice skating rink in the winter.

Four: There are so many kind and helpful people in this town, like Randy the snow plow driver, Officer Cohen the police officer, Duke the police dog and so many more people.

Five: Williston has great things to do, like mountain biking at Catamount or swimming at Lake Iroquois.

Six: Williston is a great environment for everyone. The air is clean.

Seven: There is a big community library for everyone.

Eight: In Williston no one is left out. Everyone is friends with everyone and everyone accepts differences.

Lila Tesini, Grade 4