Beautiful Williston

June 2, 2022

Students share images and thoughts about their home town.

BY JACKSON WHITMORE, GRADE 4
What I love about Williston

Dear Williston,

There are so many things I love about you. Here are eight reasons why Williston is amazing!

One: There are so many trees and wildlife. 

Two: Williston has great views. At the top of Five Tree Hill there is a beautiful view of the whole town. 

Three: The skate park turns into an ice skating rink in the winter.

Four: There are so many kind and helpful people in this town, like Randy the snow plow driver, Officer Cohen the police officer, Duke the police dog and so many more people. 

Five: Williston has great things to do, like mountain biking at Catamount or swimming at Lake Iroquois.

Six: Williston is a great environment for everyone. The air is clean. 

Seven: There is a big community library for everyone. 

Eight: In Williston no one is left out. Everyone is friends with everyone and everyone accepts differences.

Lila Tesini, Grade 4

Springtime in Williston

My name is Ellie Porter. I am in 7th grade. My favorite thing to do during the spring in Williston is to take photos of the gorgeous flowers and trees in bloom. I also really love taking photos of the sunsets in the field that is located in my neighborhood. Here are some of my favorite photos that I took this spring. 

This is my puppy Dobby, above, in the field.

On the right is a sunset in the field of my neighborhood.

On the left are the flowers in bloom at my neighbor’s house.

Photos by Ellie Porter, Grade 7

What is the best part about living in Williston? What can we do to make it a better place?  

One of the best parts about living in Williston is when you go anywhere in town you are most likely to see someone you know. 

No matter where you go, It could be at the store, the bank, the park, the schools, on a walk, and in your car — practically anywhere you’re going to see at least one person you know. Since it’s a small town you are bound to see someone. 

Whenever I go somewhere, I see kids from school, teachers and neighbors. 

Some other things I love about Williston is how you can see the faint line of faraway mountains in the distance, how the sun sets with the green trees in the summer, and how beautiful the trees look in the different seasons. 

But the best part is how close knit the community is. I do think Williston is a very good place to live and grow up, although I think that we as a community could make Williston a better place by doing more community activities. For example, the town could set up a time once a week to get the community together by cleaning up trash, helping at the food shelf and volunteering. If the community gets together to help others it would create a better environment. 

Elizabeth Ponce, Grade 8

