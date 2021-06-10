The volunteers of Williston in Bloom have renewed their beautification campaign with flower plantings around Williston’s historic village district. Last week, members Sue Stanne, Pat Johnson and Mollie Burke planted flowers around Town Hall, at the Village Green and around the bandstand. With last year’s hiatus because of the pandemic, it’s been nearly two years since the group has planted flowers around the village.
Back in bloom
June 10, 2021
