Around Town – Masks, Vaccine Clinic, Little League

February 24, 2022

School district not ready to shed masks

Champlain Valley School District administrators have decided not to immediately end its mask requirement for students and teachers after the state Agency of Education made school masking optional in updated guidance last week.

Mask mandates will remain in place in district schools upon a return from winter break Monday, Superintendent Rene Sanchez said.

Only schools with a student vaccination rate of 80 percent are eligible to forego masks under the state’s loosened guidelines. The district is awaiting word from state agencies about the vaccination rate in its schools.

“The state has indicated that they will inform schools of their vaccination rates, but have not given us a timeline for the release of that data,” Sanchez wrote in a Feb. 16 letter to the community. “While we welcome this as a sign of a return to ‘normal operations’ within our schools, there are several factors that we will need to consider before we can operationalize this new guidance.”

Walk-in vaccination clinic offered

An ongoing walk-in Covid vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 is being held by the Vermont Department of Health at 300 Interstate Corp. Center in Williston, near the intersection of Routes 2 and 2A.

The clinic is set up Mondays 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (excluding a 12-1 p.m. break) and Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (excluding at 12-1 p.m. break).

UVM Medical Center pediatric nurses will facilitate a kid-friendly environment.

More information is available at www.healthvermont.gov.

Little League registration opens

Williston Little League registration is open for the spring season at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/wllbaseball.

Register before March 1 for early bird pricing: $70 for tee ball and $75 for baseball and softball.

Prices increase to $95 for tee ball and $100 for softball and baseball after March 1.

There is a $20 sibling discount.

Williston Little League is looking for board members, coaches and umpires. Those interested in volunteering can email willistonlittleleague@gmail.com.