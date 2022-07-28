Area students earn Rotary scholarships

July 28, 2022

Rotary scholarship winners, from left Tyler Morehouse, Grace Andrews and Amelia Worth. Observer courtesy photo

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club recently awarded scholarships to three local graduating seniors. The grants of $1,500 will help each student pursue their education beyond high school.

In addition to providing their grade point average, extracurricular activities and letters of recommendation as part of their application, each student was asked to share their thoughts on how Rotary could make a difference in their community.

Grace Andrews of Richmond graduated in June from Mount Mansfield Union High School. She will be attending the University of New England in Maine and plans to study nursing. In her application, she spoke of the isolating impact of the Covid pandemic on local seniors. She recommended that Rotary find ways to encourage more socialization with seniors and ensure they feel valued by their community.

Tyler Morehouse of Williston graduated from the Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass., and plans to study data analytics at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania. A high school basketball player who will go on to play in college, Morehouse wrote about the value of making sports participation and training available to all students regardless of family income.

Amelia Worth of Williston graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School and will study microbiology at the University of Vermont starting this fall. Worth recommended that Rotary continue to focus on well-loved annual events that bring people together and create a sense of community, while increasing the involvement and contributions of younger people to bring fresh ideas and nurture a new generation of community-minded individuals.

Each year the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club invites graduating seniors to apply for one-time scholarships to help further their educations. The grants are open to any student residing in Williston, St. George or Richmond regardless of where they attend school.