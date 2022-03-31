Angling for ARPA money

March 31, 2022

Pete Higel of Timber and Shore LLC stands on the partially completed bridge and walkway over the Allen Brook at the nature trail last Wenesday. OBSERVER PHOTO BY AL FREY

Town departments pitch cases for pandemic relief funds

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

With its budget for next fiscal year settled thanks to voter approval earlier this month, the Town of Williston now pivots to a spending plan for a rare federal windfall of $3 million.

The funds are coming into town coffers in two equal-sized chunks after the 2021 passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — aimed at recovery from the Covid pandemic. The U.S. Department of the Treasury released rules in January allowing municipalities that receive less than $10 million in ARPA funds to spend the money any way they see fit, without tying spending to pandemic-related expenses or lost revenue.

“This provides municipalities with the most flexibility that could be wished for with the funding,” Town Manager Erik Wells said, “but it also makes the conversation more complicated because there are even more directions for the (selectboard) to think about.”

The town has already spent about $670,000 in ARPA funds on firefighting gear, revenue for next year’s budget and projects like the Allen Brook Trail boardwalk (see photo above), electric vehicle charging stations in town parks and a community center/library space study. Roughly $2.3 million remain, and the town has four years to spend it, according to federal rules.

“It’s a funding source that we are very fortunate to have,” said Wells. “I would never say never, but I think it’s highly unlikely that the town will get this type of federal aid again in our (time) here.”

In a meeting with the board on Tuesday, Sgt. Eric Shepard of the Williston Police Department made a case for spending ARPA funds to fix what he called an inadequate communication system for the town’s emergency first-responders.

“All of the public safety entities are reporting serious incidents where radio coverage has been an issue,” Shepard said in a presentation to the board. “Lack of coverage means first-responders cannot reach each other or dispatch.”

The first phase of the proposed fix involves the town building a new communications tower on Vermont Electric Co-op land near the intersection of Route 2A and Old Creamery Road at an estimated cost of $600,000.

Public Works Director Bruce Hoar recommends, however, that all remaining ARPA funds be put toward infrastructure projects such as water line replacements, sewer pump station upgrades and stormwater management.

Town administers plan to hold a public hearing once an ARPA spending proposal is drafted.