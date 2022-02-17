An Olympic medal forged in Williston

February 17, 2022

Megan Nick, 25, is a 2014 graduate of CVU. She won an Olympic bronze medal Monday as part of the U.S. Women’s Freestyle Ski Team. Photo courtesy of USSA

Megan Nick brings home bronze

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Megan Nick first learned to flip as a young gymnast at Williston’s Green Mountain Training Center. On Monday in Beijing, she executed two flips with three 360-degree spins — a full-double-full in freestyle skiing parlance — above the Olympic aerial course to secure a bronze medal as a first-time Olympian.

A native of Shelburne, Nick, 25, won the first Olympic medal for the United States in women’s aerials since 1998. Her father Jeff Nick, one of Williston’s leading commercial land developers as the President of J.L. Davis Realty, watched the event live from home in the early morning hours Monday. Later that afternoon, he attended a watch party with Nick’s friends and supporters at the training center on Avenue D.

Nick, right, trains at the Green Mountain Training Center in Williston as a young gymnast.

Photo courtesy of Green Mountain Training Center

“It was quite a thrill,” Jeff said Tuesday, still processing his daughter’s achievement. “We were watching interviews with her on NBC Sports and we were like, ‘wow, it’s crazy.’”

During those interviews, the Champlain Valley Union High School graduate expressed relief, a sentiment she shared with her father when they spoke on the phone after the event.

“I was just trying to be extremely present and grateful that I was even there,” Nick told reporters after the event. “No expectations — only wanting to compete the way that I’ve been training.”

“She was just relieved that it was over,” Jeff said, recalling their conversation a few hours after the competition. “There is so much pressure. I said ‘it didn’t look like you were that nervous. You looked focused and determined.’ She said ‘I was very nervous’ … She was the underdog. She knew she could do well, but she wasn’t expected to win a bronze that’s for sure. I think she surprised herself.”

Nick placed third behind aerialists from China and Belarus, who did triple back flips with twists, as opposed to Nick’s double.

“When I started the sport, I was really unfamiliar with this high level of competing,” Nick told reporters. “I was so focused on results, and it didn’t work. I realized that as long as I was having fun, and I was focusing on the jumps that I was doing, it was working out better for me. So I tried to shift my perspective in the last three years, and it’s really helped me a lot.”

Under normal (non-pandemic) circumstances, Jeff and his wife would have been watching the event in person in Beijing. Instead, they were home in front of the TV, watching Nick first qualify for the finals about 2 a.m., then land her medal-winning jump around 6 a.m.

“The television coverage was awesome. You could see every angle and slow-motion replays. But it would have been much more fun being there, enjoying it with our daughter,” Jeff said.

Nick learned to ski at Cochran’s ski area in Richmond before getting serious about gymnastics. She competed for CVU and for the Green Mountain Training Center team. As a junior in high school, she was recruited to an aerial training camp in Lake Placid and was chosen for the Olympic development team. She spent her senior year at the training center in Lake Placid.

Entering the 2022-2023 World Cup season, Nick will no longer be an underdog. On top of competing, she is also working toward a master’s degree at the University of Denver.

— Kevin O’Connor of VTDigger contributed to this report