An Irish-American in Williston: Bridget Ward (1858-1900)

December 2, 2021

By Elizabeth A. Allen

Special to the Observer

Bridget Mary Ward was born on March 13, 1858, in Williston, named for her father Barney’s first wife Bridget (1811-1850). Her parents, Barney, 45, and Rose Sr., 42, left Ireland during the famine (roughly 1845 to 1855). Caused by a potato blight in the 1840s, the famine was worsened by a system that kept Irish tenant farmers in debt to absentee British landlords. As many as a million people died.

Another million Irish were displaced. If they, like Barney, Rose Sr. and their families, moved to the United States, they traded British persecution for American.

In “Sketches from Memory” (1835), American author Nathaniel Hawthorne wrote about Burlington’s Irish citizens “swarm(ing) in huts and mean dwellings near the lake … and elbow(ing) the native citizens entirely out of competition in their own line. Every species of mere bodily labor is the prerogative of these Irish.” Comparing Irish immigrants to an insect infestation and insinuating that they were a threat to Yankee jobs, Hawthorne voiced common anti-Irish prejudices of the time.

Bridget had seven older siblings from her father’s first marriage, but she seems to have been closest to Daniel (1856-1911) and Rose Jr. (1860-1951). Daniel and Rose Jr. were nearest to Bridget in age, and the three of them shared a mother.

Probably weakened after Rose Jr.’s birth, Rose Sr. died six months later, in August 1860. Within eight months, Barney remarried another Irish-born woman. Bridget’s new stepmother was Margaret Gorman, 27. She was 20 years younger than Rose Sr. at her death.

Amidst all of this, little Bridget and Rose Jr., both named for their father’s dead wives, likely worried about their own identities and mortality. When Bridget saw her mother replaced with Margaret, perhaps she wondered if she was meant to replace Barney’s first wife. Maybe she feared that she too would die like her namesake.

Bridget grew up in a constantly expanding household. The 1870 U.S. Census shows her living with her father and stepmother, Daniel and Rose Jr., and three surviving stepsiblings. The eldest girl in the house at the age of 12, Bridget raised her younger brothers and sisters. She also helped out on the family farm and attended Williston public schools.

As Bridget passed through her teens, Barney and Margaret had another three surviving children. Bridget watched her siblings grow up and thought about her own future. She was expected to marry and start her own family, but her older brother Philip’s path offered an alternative. He moved out of the parental home, remaining nearby. He supported himself as a farm laborer and did not marry. Ultimately Bridget stayed single as well, perhaps in an attempt to avoid her mother’s fate.

Barney was thrown from his wagon on Nov. 17, 1879, alarming Bridget and family. His resultant head injury was so severe that, expecting to die, he wrote his will. He left his estate to his wife Margaret, but allowed Bridget and Rose Jr. to live with her until they married. Barney died a year later when Bridget was 22.

Bridget did not take advantage of her father’s housing offer. She struck out on her own. The 1880 U.S. Census shows her living alone in a Burlington boarding house, working as a “domestic servant.” Barred from most white-collar jobs with higher wages, Irish-Americans like Bridget had limited employment options, mostly involving heavy labor and meager pay. Nevertheless she must have been proud of her accomplishments.

Bridget’s situation worsened in early 1883 when she was 25. She ended up at Williston’s Union Poor Farm, a sort of homeless shelter. Common in the U.S. in the nineteenth century, poor farms offered refuge to people who could no longer support themselves. Williston, Essex, Jericho and Shelburne placed people at Union Poor Farm and paid for their care.

At the same time, Union Poor Farm was a working farm, so people earned their keep through farm labor. It supplied everything residents needed, including food, clothing, medical care … and coffins, for those who never left.

Bridget must have felt humiliated about losing her independence. She was also probably self-conscious about being institutionalized in her hometown, supervised by people who might have known her from childhood.

Then things went from bad to worse. In April 1883, Bridget, having been unwell for several months, was taken from the poor farm to the Vermont Insane Asylum in Brattleboro. The Vermont Insane Asylum (now Brattleboro Retreat) was founded in 1834, the state’s first such facility. As a pioneer of the “moral treatment” model, the facility promoted resident autonomy with a gymnasium, resident-led activity groups and resident-managed enterprises.

Despite its pioneering philosophies, the asylum was not a restorative place. When Bridget arrived, the asylum functioned as a holding pen for chronically needy people, whether mentally ill or not. (It is unknown whether Bridget herself was considered mentally ill.) Bridget and other residents lived in crowded, badly maintained quarters. Isolated from home and family, Bridget was no doubt miserable.

But Bridget recovered. Somehow she got out of the asylum, regaining her independence. A Burlington city directory from 1889 lists her as living in the city once more and working for John E. Peck at a general store.

The next few years brought tragedy to Bridget’s circle. On Sept. 28, 1892, Bridget’s sister, Margaret Ward Jeannotte, died at 24 after giving birth. Her stepmother, Margaret, died at 60 on Nov. 23, 1893. An elder brother, Barney Sr., died less than a year later. Grieving her family members, Bridget may have wondered how long her own life would last.

Bridget died in Colchester on Aug. 13, 1900 at 42. Her death certificate lists “paralysis” as the cause. She may have had a stroke that partly paralyzed her and caused her health to decline.

Bridget’s closest brothers, Daniel and Philip, whose single life gave her a model to follow, were pallbearers, along with younger siblings James and Edward. She was buried with other Wards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Burlington. Her life vividly illustrates the dangers, challenges, hard work and joy of the Irish-American experience in northern Vermont in the latter nineteenth century.