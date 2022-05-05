Allen Brook Park gets master plan

May 5, 2022

A master plan for Allen Brook Park shows new courts, fields and a multi-use community building, among other amenities. Courtesy of the Williston Recreation and Parks Department

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

An artificial turf playing field, an outdoor pavilion and event lawn, a multi-use building with food service capacity, tennis and pickleball courts, baseball fields — these are the main elements in a master plan for Allen Brook Park that the Williston Recreation and Parks Committee has drafted over the past year.

The town-owned park is next to Allen Brook School and currently has two athletic fields used for soccer and lacrosse, but there is room to grow. The plan creates a phased approach to building out the park as grants, donations and town funds become available. Parks and Recreation Director Todd Goodwin estimates buildout to take 10 years.

The last plan for the park was created in 2011 and was focused on facilities for team sports, Goodwin said. The new plan diversifies uses of the park for the enjoyment of a broader array of people.

“The previous concept was very sports heavy,” Goodwin said. “We felt like we needed to develop another large community park — like the Village Community Park — that is a park for all.”

Beau Doucette, a landscape architect from the SE Group who worked with Goodwin and the committee on the project, described the result as “a really resilient, vibrant — both active and passive — recreation master plan.”

The plan’s first phase creates a dedicated, tree-lined access road to the park leading to a new parking area — taking pressure off the access road to Allen Brook School.

The second phase envisions construction of the outdoor pavilion, the multi-use building and playgrounds near the entrance. Future phases include the pickelball and tennis courts, a basketball court, three baseball/softball fields as well as converting one of the existing grass athletic fields to artificial turf — extending its use during mud season in early spring.

A trail network on the meadow on the north end of the property and a realigned paved rec path are also envisioned.

The total project cost is estimated at $7.5 million.

“It’s a great plan. I look forward to trying to work to achieve it,” selectboard chair Terry Macaig said.