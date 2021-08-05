Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

All Stars go all the way

August 5, 2021

 Williston’s 8-10-year-old Little League All Stars took home a state title over the weekend for the first time in nine years, winning three straight elimination games at the state tournament in St. Johnsbury. 

Team members are Colton Fielder, Skyler Doherty, Quinn D’Amato, Grayson Sanford, Jackson Audette, Dylan Morris, Jackson Whitmore, Dash Bufano, Shivaji Arumugam, Jordan Paliling and Alex Audette. The team was coached by Adam Bufano, with assistant coaches Matt Morris and Tony D’Amato. 



 PHOTOS COURTESY OF TODD SMITH/CALEDONIA RECORD

Related Articles

News
May 28, 2020

State: Leave native turtles in the wild

Each year, Vermonters encounter native turtles in the wild or crossing roadways, and some folks illegally bring them home as pets, but rarely does this story have a happy ending, according to the Verm
Read More
News
November 23, 2020

A silent winter for Brick Church Music Series

Welch introduces ‘Save our Stages’ bill By Jason Starr OBSERVER STAFF The Brick Church Music Series is going dark for the 2020/2021 season.  The series, sponsored by the Town of Williston and pro
Read More
News
November 10, 2020

Opening the doors to Healthy Living

Healthy Living  Market and Café hosted a grand opening event last Thursday for its Williston store, the third location for the South Burlington-based business. Fronting Route 2 in the Finney Cros
Read More

Comment here