All Stars go all the way

August 5, 2021

Williston’s 8-10-year-old Little League All Stars took home a state title over the weekend for the first time in nine years, winning three straight elimination games at the state tournament in St. Johnsbury.

Team members are Colton Fielder, Skyler Doherty, Quinn D’Amato, Grayson Sanford, Jackson Audette, Dylan Morris, Jackson Whitmore, Dash Bufano, Shivaji Arumugam, Jordan Paliling and Alex Audette. The team was coached by Adam Bufano, with assistant coaches Matt Morris and Tony D’Amato.