Afro beat in the heat

July 15, 2021
Helen Weston (left) greets the crowd that came out to enjoy the music.
KeruBo (right) is a Vermont-based singer/songwriter born in Kenya.
KeruBo and fellow musicians (center) appeared in concert at the Isham Farm in
Williston on Sunday, July 11. The concert — African folk music and Afro jazz, from
slave spirituals, African laments, civil rights songs, story songs, gospel songs
and beyond — was part of the First: Earth Summer Series, a non-profit
created by the Isham Family Farm that supports the natural environment.

OBSERVER PHOTOS BY AL FREY

