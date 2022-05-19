Williston Observer

Adams Apple Orchard abloom

May 19, 2022

Clouds of white above and below

Adams Apple Orchard marks its 50th year in 2022 and the trees appear to be celebrating by adorning themselves in clouds of blossoms under the dramatic storm clouds gathering above them on Monday.

What started as an orchard of 20 trees in 1972 now includes vast rows of trees numbering 900. Blooms are at their peak and the Adams bring in bees each year to assist with their pollination.

Photos top and bottom right by Susan Cote. Photos bottom left and center by Al Frey.

