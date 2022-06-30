A touch of history for the Fourth

June 30, 2022

As part of Williston’s July Fourth celebration, the Williston Historical Society will open the Stovepipe Corners Schoolhouse from 9-10 a.m. on July 4 and again following the parade from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On exhibit will be “Then and Now” photos compiled by Williston Central School fourth-graders in 2019 with the assistance of parent Andy Duback. Photos from the Williston Historical Society archives of local landmarks will be shown in contrast with a current photo of the same location.

Also on exhibit will be a history of one-room schoolhouses in Williston and photos of the moving and restoration of the Stovepipe Corners Schoolhouse by the Williston Historical Society in 1988. Also available will be copies of Richard Allen’s newest book “Images of America: Williston” — a photographic history of town.