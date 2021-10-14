Williston Observer

A ride through the countryside

October 14, 2021
The Richard Tom Foundation held its annual Ride for Richard through Richmond, Jericho and Williston on Saturday.
The foundation, named for Vermont cyclist Richard Tom after he was killed on a road ride in 2015, supports riders
and advocates for safe roads. Williston photographer Lee Krohn captured these shots of the event’s route through
Williston. COURTESY PHOTOS BY LEE KROHN

