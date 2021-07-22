7/15/21
July 22, 2021
July 8, 2010
Independence Day celebrations by Stephen Mease
July 8, 2010 Observer photos by Stephen Mease (www.stevemease.com) July 8, 2010 Observer photos by Stephen Mease (www.stevemease.com)Read More
June 7, 2018
CVU inducts business honor society members
Ten students were inducted last week into the Champlain Valley Union High School chapter of the National Business Honor Society. CVU is the first school in Vermont to establish a National Business HoRead More
March 30, 2017
CVU’s Emily Friedrichsen wins Vermont Poetry Out Loud state championship
Emily Friedrichsen, a freshman at Champlain Valley Union High School, took top honors at the Poetry Out Loud state finals, held at Vermont PBS on March 16. Friedrichsen was one of 10 finalists represeRead More
