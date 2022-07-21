Williston Observer

7/14/2022

July 21, 2022

Archive
August 18, 2016

Hinesburg school to host Special Olympics Young Athletes program

Special Olympics Young Athletes is an innovative sports play program for children with and without disabilities ages 2 through 7 years old. Beginning Sept. 10, the Hinesburg Community School will host
January 19, 2012

Little Details

Food for the journey Jan. 19, 2012 By Katherine Bielawa Stamper   The bus from Haverfordwest deposited us on the side of the road, beside a potato patch. “I don’t normally drop people off here,”
February 9, 2012

Places I’ve Played

Did your mother play basketball? Feb. 9, 2012 By Bill Skiff My mother played basketball at Burlington High School. The year was 1924 and she played guard for her sophomore class team. They say Mother
