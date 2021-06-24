Williston Observer

6/17/2021

June 23, 2021

Related Articles

July 26, 2018

Marijuana gifting businesses illegal, AG advises

By Elizabeth Hewitt For VTDigger Gifting marijuana in exchange for another purchase is illegal under Vermont’s new legalization law, according to guidance issued by the state’s top prosecutor Monday.
May 26, 2011

CVU girls lacrosse seeks redemption

May 26, 2011 By Mal Boright Observer correspondent With its two-game winning string snapped on Monday at home by Middlebury, coach Julie Sloan and her Champlain Valley Union girls lacrosse team hopes
January 16, 2014

THE HUB: Spring is in the air at American Meadows

By Phyl Newbeck Observer correspondent You’d think winter would be a slow time for a wildflower seed company, but Mike Lizotte, co-owner of American Meadows, begs to differ. Lizotte said that as the c
