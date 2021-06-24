6/17/2021
June 23, 2021
July 26, 2018
Marijuana gifting businesses illegal, AG advises
By Elizabeth Hewitt For VTDigger Gifting marijuana in exchange for another purchase is illegal under Vermont’s new legalization law, according to guidance issued by the state’s top prosecutor Monday.Read More
May 26, 2011
CVU girls lacrosse seeks redemption
May 26, 2011 By Mal Boright Observer correspondent With its two-game winning string snapped on Monday at home by Middlebury, coach Julie Sloan and her Champlain Valley Union girls lacrosse team hopesRead More
January 16, 2014
THE HUB: Spring is in the air at American Meadows
By Phyl Newbeck Observer correspondent You’d think winter would be a slow time for a wildflower seed company, but Mike Lizotte, co-owner of American Meadows, begs to differ. Lizotte said that as the cRead More
