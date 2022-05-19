5/12/2022
May 18, 2022
Related Articles
October 5, 2017
Firefighters extinguish Casella trailer blaze
The Williston Fire Department extinguished a fire about 5 p.m. last Tuesday that consumed a 53-foot trailer full of construction debris at the Casella Waste Systems location at the end of Redmond RoadRead More
February 25, 2016
Two local banks offering scholarships
Observer staff report Vermont Federal Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union have opened applications for scholarships. Vermont Federal will award four $2,000 scholarships to “students withRead More
October 27, 2011
PHOTOS: CVU boys soccer vs. South Burlington
Observer photos by Shane Bufano (www.shanebufano.com) The Champlain Valley Union boys soccer team lost its final game of the regular season to South Burlington, 3-2, on Oct. 21.Read More
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.