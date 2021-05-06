Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

4/29/2021

May 6, 2021

Related Articles

April 14, 2011

Selectboard unfurls its ‘map’ of annual goals

Communication, affordability among objectives for town officials April 14, 2011 By Adam White Observer staff Choosing a “road map” over a “punch list,” the Williston Selectboard established a list of
Read More
August 24, 2017

Mexican food to return to Maple Tree Place

Grazers owner plans new venture at former Mexicali space By Jason Starr Observer staff A taste of Mexico will return to Maple Tree Place later this year when the owners of Grazers restaurant open a ta
Read More
Archive
March 21, 2013

Library Notes

Youth News Spanish Stories and Music Friday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. Spanish rhymes, books and songs for children up to age 6. Free. Presented by Constancia Gomez. Teen Movie Thursday, March 28, 4 p.m. S
Read More

Comment here