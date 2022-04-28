Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

4/21/2022

April 27, 2022

Related Articles

October 14, 2010

Around Town

Oct. 14, 2010 Police receive grant for bulletproof vests Williston is one of 21 towns to receive federal grants to purchase bulletproof vests for police officers, Sen. Patrick Leahy announced on Oct.
Read More
March 26, 2015

Recipe Corner: Maple and more maple

By Ginger Isham Mother Nature has cooperated by giving us 10 gallons of light robust maple syrup this week. Will there be more? Maybe. Our first taste of maple was for breakfast with buttermilk pancak
Read More
March 27, 2014

Complete the Saying

Students in pre-kindergarten through grade 4 provide their own endings to well-known sayings.     People who live in glass houses… Are rich. Greta Lamorey, Kindergarten Should be careful whe
Read More

Comment here