Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

4/1/2021

April 8, 2021

Related Articles

January 5, 2012

‘Hawks boys hoopsters look to rebound

CVU loses to MMU, gets shot at redemption Friday against Vergennes Jan. 5, 2012 By Mal Boright Observer correspondent   After emerging from the two-week holiday period with a 2-1 record, coach Sc
Read More
January 20, 2011

Town to study utility service

Utility would oversee stormwater control Jan. 20, 2011 By Tim Simard Observer staff Town officials hope to begin a study next fiscal year to determine if creating a municipal utility would help stream
Read More
August 12, 2010

Road Watch

Burlington Road construction will reduce traffic to one lane at times on the following Burlington streets: South Prospect from Maple Street to Ledge Drive, Jackson Court, Harrington Terrace, Main Stre
Read More

Comment here