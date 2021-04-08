4/1/2021
April 8, 2021
Related Articles
January 5, 2012
‘Hawks boys hoopsters look to rebound
CVU loses to MMU, gets shot at redemption Friday against Vergennes Jan. 5, 2012 By Mal Boright Observer correspondent After emerging from the two-week holiday period with a 2-1 record, coach ScRead More
January 20, 2011
Town to study utility service
Utility would oversee stormwater control Jan. 20, 2011 By Tim Simard Observer staff Town officials hope to begin a study next fiscal year to determine if creating a municipal utility would help streamRead More
August 12, 2010
Road Watch
Burlington Road construction will reduce traffic to one lane at times on the following Burlington streets: South Prospect from Maple Street to Ledge Drive, Jackson Court, Harrington Terrace, Main StreRead More
