Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

3/4/2021

March 11, 2021

Related Articles

June 14, 2012

Remembering Margaret Munt

By Luke Baynes Observer staff At a June 10 ceremony at Williston Central School, Margaret Munt was remembered as many things: a devoted wife and mother; a slow eater and tea drinker; a fearless public
Read More
February 26, 2015

CVU gymnasts are third in state meet 

By Mal Boright  Observer correspondent As expected, a deep and talented top-seeded Essex High gymnastics team rolled to its 10th straight Vermont championship Saturday, while an injury-plagued second-
Read More
June 9, 2011

Obituaries

June 9, 2011 Keith Patrick Schumacher Keith Patrick Schumacher, 56, of Moncks Corner, S.C., maintenance supervisor with Darby Development Company in Moncks Corner, husband of Robin Schumacher, died Su
Read More

Comment here