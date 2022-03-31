3/24/2022
March 31, 2022
Related Articles
January 20, 2011
PHOTOS: CVU wrestling at Middlebury Union High
Jan. 20, 2011 Courtesy photos by Jennifer Olson In their last meet on Jan. 13, the Champlain Valley Union High wrestling team was edged 33-27 by Middlebury Union High. CVU got victories from Chris RoyRead More
February 6, 2014
Academic Honors
CVU Scholars Bowl team headed to finals Champlain Valley Union High School has qualified for the final rounds of the Vermont-NEA Scholars’ Bowl, the state’s high school question-and-answer academic chRead More
December 11, 2014
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.