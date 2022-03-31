Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

3/24/2022

March 31, 2022

Related Articles

January 20, 2011

PHOTOS: CVU wrestling at Middlebury Union High

Jan. 20, 2011 Courtesy photos by Jennifer Olson In their last meet on Jan. 13, the Champlain Valley Union High wrestling team was edged 33-27 by Middlebury Union High. CVU got victories from Chris Roy
Read More
Archive
February 6, 2014

Academic Honors

CVU Scholars Bowl team headed to finals Champlain Valley Union High School has qualified for the final rounds of the Vermont-NEA Scholars’ Bowl, the state’s high school question-and-answer academic ch
Read More
December 11, 2014

PHOTOS: Library holiday party

Read More

Comment here