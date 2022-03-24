Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

3/17/2022

March 23, 2022

Related Articles

April 6, 2018

Redhawks spring into 2018

BASEBALL Coach: Tim Albertson (10th season) Last season: 13-5, lost in the Division I quarterfinals Key returnees: Jacob Bortnick, catcher, senior; Liam Reiner, pitcher/infielder, senior; Kyle Rivers,
Read More
October 5, 2012

Boys soccer faces Essex on Saturday

Coming off of two big wins last week, the Champlain Valley Union High School boys soccer team will face Essex at home on Saturday. The Redhawks defeated the Hornets 2-0 in their last contest. On Wedne
Read More
January 13, 2011

Win streak at seven for CVU boys hockey

Jan. 13, 2011 By Mal Boright Observer correspondent Coach Mike Murray’s Champlain Valley Union High boys hockey team took a spotless 7-0 mark into Wednesday’s contest against Rutland High at Cairns Ar
Read More

Comment here