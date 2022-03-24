3/17/2022
March 23, 2022
April 6, 2018
Redhawks spring into 2018
BASEBALL Coach: Tim Albertson (10th season) Last season: 13-5, lost in the Division I quarterfinals Key returnees: Jacob Bortnick, catcher, senior; Liam Reiner, pitcher/infielder, senior; Kyle Rivers,Read More
October 5, 2012
Boys soccer faces Essex on Saturday
Coming off of two big wins last week, the Champlain Valley Union High School boys soccer team will face Essex at home on Saturday. The Redhawks defeated the Hornets 2-0 in their last contest. On WedneRead More
January 13, 2011
Win streak at seven for CVU boys hockey
Jan. 13, 2011 By Mal Boright Observer correspondent Coach Mike Murray’s Champlain Valley Union High boys hockey team took a spotless 7-0 mark into Wednesday’s contest against Rutland High at Cairns ArRead More
