12/3/2020
December 10, 2020
Related Articles
May 17, 2018
What does it mean to be a good friend?
Loyalty Kayla Barnes Grade 7 To me, being a good friend means being loyal. Also, being kind makes up a good friend. Sticking with them no matter what is very important to me. Another thing is not beinRead More
October 5, 2017
Shorthanded boys soccer team fends off South Burlington
By Lauren Read Observer correspondent Despite playing with nine players for the final 20 minutes of the game, the Champlain Valley boys soccer team downed host South Burlington 2-1 in a spirited matchRead More
June 4, 2015
The changing face of education in Williston
End of school year brings turnover at many positions within district By Adam White Observer correspondent The passing of each school year inevitably brings turnover in personnel, via retirement and otRead More
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.