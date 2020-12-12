Williston Observer

12/3/2020

December 10, 2020

May 17, 2018

What does it mean to be a good friend?

Loyalty Kayla Barnes Grade 7 To me, being a good friend means being loyal. Also, being kind makes up a good friend. Sticking with them no matter what is very important to me. Another thing is not bein
October 5, 2017

Shorthanded boys soccer team fends off South Burlington

By Lauren Read Observer correspondent Despite playing with nine players for the final 20 minutes of the game, the Champlain Valley boys soccer team downed host South Burlington 2-1 in a spirited match
June 4, 2015

The changing face of education in Williston

End of school year brings turnover at many positions within district By Adam White Observer correspondent The passing of each school year inevitably brings turnover in personnel, via retirement and ot
