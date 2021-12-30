Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

12/23/2021

December 30, 2021

Related Articles

October 25, 2012

Milestones

Mr. and Mrs. William Russ of Williston are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer to Casey Lee, son of Shanon and Karen Lee of Hinesburg. Jennifer and Casey are both 2007 gradu
Read More
Archive
May 9, 2013

CVU Sports Schedule

Baseball and softball Thursday, May 9: at Burlington, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11: NORTH COUNTRY, 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14: RICE, 4:30 p.m. Golf Tuesday, May 14: AT KWINIASKA, 3 p.m. Girls lacrosse Frid
Read More
May 25, 2017

Vt. Gas joins tree planting as pipeline comes online

The Intervale Center of Burlington, Vermont Gas and the Friends of the Winooski River joined forces last week to plant about 200 trees along the Allen Brook in Williston.
Read More

Comment here