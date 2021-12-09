Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

Archive

12/2/2021

December 9, 2021

Related Articles

April 6, 2016

Williston soccer star competes in Spain

Williston’s Blaine Martin, 14, a member of Synergy Football Club’s Under-14 Academy Team, played in an international soccer championship in Spain on March 25. Above, the Barcelona field where the matc
Read More
Archive
April 13, 2017

Library Notes

All programs are free. Call 878-4918 for information or to register. Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult while at the library. Hearing assistance devices are available for even
Read More
August 9, 2012

Everyday Gourmet: Pretty yum fun

By Kim Dannies Each day, I want to be aware of a beautiful moment, a delicious moment and a funny moment. Now, I don’t know what might be funny about tomatoes, except some of their names (“Limmony,” “
Read More

Comment here