12/16/2021
December 23, 2021
March 7, 2013
Williston school budget defeated
By Stephanie Choate Observer staff Twenty-seven votes made all the difference on Town Meeting Day. Williston residents rejected the Williston School District 2013-2014 budget 602-629, according to unoRead More
December 17, 2015
“Brooklyn”
A Movie Destination 3 popcorns By Michael S. Goldberger film critic Once upon a time, there were many more movies made like “Brooklyn”…films that had a beginning, middle and end, and told a gooRead More
November 3, 2011
Planning Commission discusses connector road
Nov. 3, 2011 By Luke Baynes Observer staff “There is the future of Williston,” town planner Ken Belliveau said as he pointed to a map at Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting. The map had some familiaRead More
