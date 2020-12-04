Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

11/25/2020

December 3, 2020

January 26, 2017

Recreation and Parks

Spring/Summer Program Guide Look for upcoming programs and summer camps in the Spring/Summer Program Guide that will be distributed in mid-February through the Observer. New and popular programs and c
March 13, 2014

Seniors set for all–star games

Three Redhawks and two Reb–Hawks will be on the ice Saturday for the annual Rotary All–Star Classic senior boys and girls games at the Essex Skating Facility. Playing for the Harris Conference in the
June 21, 2012

Fasth-Gillstedt: From Sweden to a Vermont baseball title

By Mal Boright  Observer correspondent It may have been the first standing ovation for simply carrying a tarp to the pitching mound when infield sprinklers inadvertently went off before the start of t
