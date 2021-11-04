10/28/2021
November 4, 2021
Related Articles
January 23, 2014
High-flying Hilltoppers visit CVU hoop guys Friday
By Mal Boright Observer correspondent Nipped 59-54 at North Country Union High Tuesday night, the 4-7 Champlain Valley Union High boys basketball team will try to rekindle that winning feeling they haRead More
October 24, 2013
Around Town
Turf fields Bond hearing set for Oct. 28 A public hearing in advance of the bond vote for turf fields at Champlain Valley Union High School is set for Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at the school. Champlain ValleyRead More
October 17, 2013
MEETING TONIGHT: Planning for people
By Stephanie Choate Observer staff October 17th, 2013Read More
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.