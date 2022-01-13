1/6/2022
January 13, 2022
May 4, 2017
B-ball boys beat St. J
September 15, 2016
Girls volleyball moves to 3-0
CVU girls’ volleyball moved to 3-0 on the season after two consecutive wins against St. Johnsbury on Friday and Vermont Commons on Monday.Read More
October 12, 2016
State agencies seek formal investigation of FairPoint network design
By Erin Mansfield For Vermont Digger FairPoint Communications is under scrutiny from Vermont’s two state agencies charged with regulating telephone lines and running the 911 system.Read More
